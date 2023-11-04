Iowa State vs. Kansas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Iowa State Cyclones (5-3) will face off against a fellow Big 12 foe, the No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks (6-2) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The spread forecasts an evenly-matched game, with the Cyclones favored to win by 2.5 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Iowa State vs. Kansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Iowa State vs. Kansas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
Iowa State vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa State Moneyline
|Kansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa State (-2.5)
|54.5
|-145
|+120
Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Iowa State (-2.5)
|53.5
|-142
|+118
Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 10 Odds
Iowa State vs. Kansas Betting Trends
- Iowa State has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Cyclones have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Kansas has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Jayhawks have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
Iowa State & Kansas 2023 Futures Odds
|Iowa State
|To Win the Big 12
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
|Kansas
|To Win the Big 12
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
