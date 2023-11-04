Should you bet on Jake Evans to light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens and the St. Louis Blues meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jake Evans score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Evans stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Evans scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

Evans has zero points on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 24 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 20.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.