Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last action, a 155-104 win over the Pacers, Brown put up 16 points and seven rebounds.

Now let's examine Brown's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-108)

Over 21.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-147)

Over 5.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+126)

Over 3.5 (+126) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+132)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nets were eighth in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 112.5 points per game.

The Nets gave up 45.1 rebounds on average last year, 27th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Nets were ranked third in the league defensively last year, conceding 23.4 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Nets were ranked seventh in the NBA last year, conceding 11.8 makes per game.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 43 35 5 4 3 1 3 2/1/2023 32 26 3 3 7 0 0 12/4/2022 40 34 10 2 5 4 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.