Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics teammates match up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 155-104 win over the Pacers (his previous action) Tatum posted 30 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

Below we will dive into Tatum's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-108)

Over 27.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-128)

Over 9.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-120)

Over 4.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+130)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nets were ranked eighth in the league defensively last year, allowing 112.5 points per game.

Allowing 45.1 rebounds per game last year, the Nets were 27th in the league in that category.

The Nets conceded 23.4 assists per contest last season (third in the league).

Conceding 11.8 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Nets were seventh in the league in that category.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 38 22 13 5 0 2 1 2/1/2023 29 31 9 4 7 1 2 1/12/2023 38 20 11 5 2 1 0 12/4/2022 37 29 11 1 3 0 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.