When the Montreal Canadiens take on the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jesse Ylonen light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Jesse Ylonen score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Ylonen stats and insights

Ylonen has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blues.

Ylonen has zero points on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 24 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 20.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

