Will Joel Armia Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 4?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens square off with the St. Louis Blues. Is Joel Armia going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Joel Armia score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Armia 2022-23 stats and insights
- Armia scored in four of 43 games last season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- Armia picked up one assist on the power play.
- He posted a 10.1% shooting percentage, taking 1.0 shots per game.
Blues 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Blues conceded 298 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in league play in goals against.
- The Blues shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 22.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Canadiens vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
