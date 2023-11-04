When the Montreal Canadiens take on the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Johnathan Kovacevic score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Johnathan Kovacevic score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Kovacevic stats and insights

Kovacevic is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blues.

Kovacevic has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 24 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 20.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

