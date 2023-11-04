The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest against the St. Louis Blues is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Harris score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jordan Harris score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Harris stats and insights

Harris is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

Harris has no points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 24 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 20.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

