Will Jordan Harris Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 4?
The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest against the St. Louis Blues is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Harris score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Jordan Harris score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Harris stats and insights
- Harris is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
- Harris has no points on the power play.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 24 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 20.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Canadiens vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
