On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens go head to head against the St. Louis Blues. Is Josh Anderson going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

Anderson has no points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 24 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.