The Montreal Canadiens, Josh Anderson included, will play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Anderson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Josh Anderson vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Anderson Season Stats Insights

Anderson has averaged 16:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Anderson has yet to score a goal this year through 10 games played.

Anderson has a point in one of 10 games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Anderson has had an assist in one of 10 games this season.

Anderson has an implied probability of 42.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 24.4% of Anderson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Anderson Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 24 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 10 Games 2 1 Points 2 0 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

