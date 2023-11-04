For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Justin Barron a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Justin Barron score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Barron stats and insights

In three of seven games this season, Barron has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

Barron has no points on the power play.

Barron's shooting percentage is 42.9%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 24 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

