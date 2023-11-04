The Boston Celtics, Kristaps Porzingis included, take on the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 155-104 win versus the Pacers, Porzingis totaled 13 points and six rebounds.

Let's break down Porzingis' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-120)

Over 18.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+100)

Over 8.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-139)

Looking to bet on one or more of Porzingis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Nets gave up 112.5 points per contest last season, eighth in the NBA.

On the boards, the Nets allowed 45.1 rebounds per contest last season, 27th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Nets conceded 23.4 per contest last year, ranking them third in the NBA.

The Nets gave up 11.8 made 3-pointers per game last year, seventh in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 33 38 5 2 4 2 0 12/12/2022 24 20 3 1 0 1 2 11/30/2022 38 27 19 0 2 2 1 11/4/2022 26 14 10 1 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.