Will Michael Matheson Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 4?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens match up against the St. Louis Blues. Is Michael Matheson going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Michael Matheson score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Matheson stats and insights
- In two of 10 games this season, Matheson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.
- Matheson has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.
- Matheson averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.5%.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 24 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Canadiens vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
