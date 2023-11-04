Michael Matheson will be among those in action Saturday when his Montreal Canadiens meet the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. There are prop bets for Matheson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Michael Matheson vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Matheson Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Matheson has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 24:17 on the ice per game.

Matheson has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 10 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Matheson has a point in five of 10 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In four of 10 games this year, Matheson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Matheson has an implied probability of 54.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Matheson has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Matheson Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 24 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 25th in the NHL.

