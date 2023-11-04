Will Morgan Geekie Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 4?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Morgan Geekie a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Geekie stats and insights
- In one of 10 games this season, Geekie scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Red Wings this season in one game (two shots).
- Geekie has zero points on the power play.
- Geekie averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 33 total goals (three per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.8 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.