Should you bet on Nicholas Suzuki to score a goal when the Montreal Canadiens and the St. Louis Blues meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Nicholas Suzuki score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Suzuki stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Suzuki has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Blues.

Suzuki has picked up four assists on the power play.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 24 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

