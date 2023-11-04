Nicholas Suzuki and the Montreal Canadiens will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the St. Louis Blues. If you're thinking about a bet on Suzuki against the Blues, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

Suzuki's plus-minus this season, in 21:05 per game on the ice, is -1.

In two of 10 games this year, Suzuki has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Suzuki has registered a point in a game five times this season over 10 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Suzuki has an assist in four of 10 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Suzuki's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Suzuki has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 24 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 10 Games 2 8 Points 5 2 Goals 1 6 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.