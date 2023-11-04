Will Pavel Zacha score a goal when the Boston Bruins face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zacha stats and insights

Zacha has scored in four of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Red Wings this season in one game (six shots).

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Zacha's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 33 total goals (three per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14.8 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.