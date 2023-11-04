The Boston Bruins, with Pavel Zacha, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. Prop bets for Zacha in that upcoming Bruins-Red Wings matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Pavel Zacha vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Zacha Season Stats Insights

Zacha has averaged 19:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

In four of 10 games this year, Zacha has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Zacha has registered a point in a game six times this season out of 10 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In three of 10 games this season, Zacha has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Zacha goes over his points over/under is 60.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Zacha has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Zacha Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 33 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +7.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 10 Games 4 7 Points 3 4 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

