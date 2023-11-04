In the upcoming contest against the St. Louis Blues, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Sean Monahan to score a goal for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Monahan stats and insights

Monahan has scored in six of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 21.4% of them.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 24 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

