The Montreal Canadiens, Sean Monahan included, will play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Monahan intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Sean Monahan vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Monahan Season Stats Insights

Monahan's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:13 per game on the ice, is +6.

Monahan has a goal in six of 10 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Monahan has a point in seven of 10 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In three of 10 games this season, Monahan has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Monahan's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Monahan going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Monahan Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 24 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 10 Games 1 9 Points 1 6 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

