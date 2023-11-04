Should you bet on Tanner Pearson to find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens and the St. Louis Blues face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Tanner Pearson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Pearson stats and insights

Pearson has scored in three of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 15.8% of them.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 24 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 20.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

