When the Boston Bruins square off against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Trent Frederic score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Frederic stats and insights

Frederic has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.

Frederic has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 33 total goals (three per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

