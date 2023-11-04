In the contest between the Arizona Wildcats and UCLA Bruins on Saturday, November 4 at 10:30 PM, our projection system expects the Wildcats to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

UCLA vs. Arizona Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arizona (+2.5) Under (50.5) Arizona 26, UCLA 22

Week 10 Predictions

UCLA Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bruins have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

The Bruins have three wins in seven games against the spread this year.

UCLA is 3-2 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

One of the Bruins' seven games this season has hit the over.

The point total average for UCLA games this season is 55.9, 5.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Arizona Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats' ATS record is 6-1-0 this season.

Arizona is a 5-0 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.

Out of Wildcats seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).

The average point total for Arizona this season is 10.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Bruins vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCLA 30.9 15.0 34.8 13.3 27.0 16.8 Arizona 31.3 21.0 30.0 17.0 32.5 25.0

