A victory by the Buffalo Bills over the Cincinnati Bengals is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, November 5 at 8:20 PM ET (at Paycor Stadium). For a full breakdown, regarding the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

The Bengals have been a bottom-five offense this season, ranking fourth-worst with 276.9 yards per game. On defense, they are ranked 27th in the NFL (370.7 yards allowed per game). The Bills have been productive on both offense and defense this season, ranking fourth-best in points per game (27.8) and third-best in points surrendered per game (17).

Bills vs. Bengals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bills (+2.5) Under (50.5) Bills 22, Bengals 20

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bills have a 46.5% chance to win.

Buffalo has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.

Buffalo and its opponent have combined to hit the over three out of eight times this season.

Bills games average 45.6 total points, 4.9 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bengals have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Cincinnati has compiled a 3-3-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Bengals have covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

In Cincinnati's seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Bengals games this season have posted an average total of 44.8, which is 5.7 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bills vs. Bengals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 18.7 20.6 20 18.7 17.8 22 Buffalo 27.8 17 28.8 16.4 26 18

