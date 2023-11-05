The Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) host the Buffalo Bills (5-3) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Paycor Stadium and will look to build on a three-game winning streak.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Bills

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: NBC

Bills Insights

This season the Bills score 7.2 more points per game (27.8) than the Bengals allow (20.6).

The Bills collect 376.9 yards per game, just 6.2 more than the 370.7 the Bengals give up.

This year Buffalo piles up 113.1 rushing yards per game, 25.5 fewer than Cincinnati allows (138.6).

This year the Bills have 12 turnovers, one fewer than the Bengals have takeaways (13).

Bills Away Performance

On the road, the Bills score 26 points per game and concede 18. That's less than they score overall (27.8), and more than they allow (17).

The Bills rack up 346.3 yards per game in away games (30.6 less than their overall average), and concede 294.3 in away games (31.8 less than overall).

Buffalo accumulates 231 passing yards per game in away games (32.8 less than its overall average), and concedes 170 in away games (34.1 less than overall).

The Bills' average rushing yards gained (115.3) and conceded (124.3) in road games are both higher than their overall averages of 113.1 and 122, respectively.

The Bills' third-down percentages on offense (47.5%) and defense (32.3%) on the road are both lower than their overall numbers of 49% and 40%, respectively.

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 New York W 14-9 NBC 10/22/2023 at New England L 29-25 CBS 10/26/2023 Tampa Bay W 24-18 Amazon Prime Video 11/5/2023 at Cincinnati - NBC 11/13/2023 Denver - ESPN 11/19/2023 New York - CBS 11/26/2023 at Philadelphia - CBS

