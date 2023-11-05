On Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Paycor Stadium, the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) are favored by 2 points as they battle to keep their three-game winning streak alive in a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (5-3). An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for this game.

Bills vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Buffalo vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: NBC

Bills vs. Bengals Betting Insights

Buffalo's record against the spread in 2023 is 3-5-0.

This year, three of Buffalo's eight games have hit the over.

Cincinnati is 3-3-1 ATS this season.

The Bengals have two wins ATS (2-2-1) as a 2-point favorite or greater this year.

The teams have hit the over in three of Cincinnati's seven games with a set total.

Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Josh Allen 267.5 (-115) - 27.5 (-110) - - - Stefon Diggs - - - - 87.5 (-118) - Gabriel Davis - - - - 41.5 (-118) - James Cook - - 49.5 (-111) - 16.5 (-111) - Dalton Kincaid - - - - 38.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

