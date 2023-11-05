The Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) bring a three-game winning streak into a meeting with the Buffalo Bills (5-3) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Paycor Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Bengals and the Bills.

Bills vs. Bengals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Paycor Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bengals 1.5 50.5 -125 +105

Bills vs. Bengals Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo Bills

The Bills and their opponents have scored more than 50.5 combined points twice this season.

Buffalo's matchups this season have a 45.6-point average over/under, 4.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Bills are 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Bills have not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

Buffalo has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +105 moneyline set for this game.

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati has an average total of 44.8 in their matchups this year, 5.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bengals have gone 3-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Bengals are 3-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 60% of those games).

Cincinnati has gone 3-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (60%).

Bengals vs. Bills Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bengals 18.7 26 20.6 11 44.8 2 7 Bills 27.8 3 17 7 45.6 2 8

Bills vs. Bengals Betting Insights & Trends

Bills

Buffalo is winless against the spread and 3-0 overall over its last three games.

In the Bills' past three games, they have hit the over once.

The Bengals have a -13-point scoring differential on the season (-1.9 per game). The Bills have outscored opponents by 86 points (10.8 per game).

Bengals

Cincinnati has covered the spread in its past three contests, and went 3-0 overall.

Cincinnati has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.6 46.9 43.3 Implied Team Total AVG 26.6 27.8 24.7 ATS Record 3-5-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-3 4-1 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 45.5 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 23.7 24 23.5 ATS Record 3-3-1 1-1-1 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

