DeVante Parker did not participate in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 9 contest against the Washington Commanders begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Parker's stats on this page.

In the air, Parker has been targeted 25 times, with season stats of 158 yards on 15 receptions (10.5 per catch) and zero TDs.

DeVante Parker Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Patriots have one other receiver on the injury list this week: Pharaoh Brown (DNP/back): 7 Rec; 170 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 9 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Parker 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 25 15 158 46 0 10.5

Parker Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Dolphins 8 6 57 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 2 19 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 4 2 33 0 Week 5 Saints 4 2 20 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0 Week 7 Bills 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 2 1 14 0

