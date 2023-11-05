Hunter Henry will be up against the fourth-worst passing defense in the league when his New England Patriots play the Washington Commanders in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Henry has pulled down 23 passes on 34 targets for 238 yards and two TDs, averaging 29.8 yards per game.

Henry vs. the Commanders

Henry vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games

No games Washington has allowed six opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have conceded a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

Four opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Washington on the season.

The pass defense of the Commanders is conceding 256.8 yards per contest this year, which ranks 29th in the NFL.

The Commanders' defense ranks 32nd in the NFL by conceding 2.3 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (18 total passing TDs).

Hunter Henry Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 28.5 (-115)

Henry Receiving Insights

In five of eight games this season, Henry has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Henry has 12.2% of his team's target share (34 targets on 278 passing attempts).

He has 238 receiving yards on 34 targets to rank 84th in league play with seven yards per target.

In two of eight games this year, Henry has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has 15.4% of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Henry has been targeted two times in the red zone (8.7% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts).

Henry's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

