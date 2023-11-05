The Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to meet in a Week 9 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will James Cook find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Cook will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will James Cook score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Cook has churned out a team-high 486 rushing yards (60.8 per game) and scored one touchdown.

Cook has also tacked on 18 catches for 192 yards (24 per game) and one touchdown.

Cook has had one game with a rushing TD.

He, in eight games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

James Cook Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Jets 12 46 0 4 17 0 Week 2 Raiders 17 123 0 4 36 0 Week 3 @Commanders 15 98 0 2 14 0 Week 4 Dolphins 12 29 1 1 48 0 Week 5 Jaguars 5 -4 0 3 25 0 Week 6 Giants 14 71 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 13 56 0 3 46 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 14 67 0 1 6 0

Rep James Cook with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.