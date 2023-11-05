Josh Allen has a decent matchup when his Buffalo Bills meet the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Bengals have allowed 232.1 passing yards per game, 21st in the NFL.

Allen has thrown for 2,165 yards (270.6 yards per game) this season, as Allen has completed 71.7% of his attempts (205-for-286), with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In addition, Allen has 189 yards rushing (23.6 yards per game) on 36 attempts, and Allen has found the end zone five times.

Allen vs. the Bengals

Allen vs the Bengals (since 2021): 1 GP / 264 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 264 PASS YPG / PASS TD Cincinnati has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

Seven players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has allowed at least two touchdown passes to two quarterbacks in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two touchdowns in an outing against the Bengals this season.

The pass defense of the Bengals is giving up 232.1 yards per contest this year, which ranks 21st in the NFL.

So far this year, the Bengals have given up nine passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 11th in NFL play.

Josh Allen Passing Props vs. the Bengals

Passing Yards: 270.5 (-115)

270.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-128)

Allen Passing Insights

Allen has topped his passing yards prop total in five games this year, or 62.5%.

The Bills pass on 57.4% of their plays and run on 42.6%. They are third in NFL play in points scored.

Allen's 7.6 yards per attempt rank fourth in the league.

Allen has thrown for a touchdown in all eight games this season, with more than one TD pass six times.

He has scored 22 of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (84.6%).

Allen accounts for 44.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 39 of his total 286 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Josh Allen Rushing Props vs the Bengals

Rushing Yards: 27.5 (-120)

Allen Rushing Insights

Allen went over his rushing yards total twice in eight games played this season.

Allen has rushed for a score in five of his games this year but has yet to score more than once in a single contest.

He has 13 red zone carries for 27.1% of the team share (his team runs on 55.2% of its plays in the red zone).

Allen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 31-for-40 / 324 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 7 ATT / 41 YDS / 1 TD at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 27-for-41 / 265 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 7 ATT / 17 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 19-for-30 / 169 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 27-for-40 / 359 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 14 YDS / 1 TD vs. Dolphins 10/1/2023 Week 4 21-for-25 / 320 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 17 YDS / 1 TD

