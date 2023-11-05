With the Buffalo Bills squaring off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), is Josh Allen a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Allen will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Josh Allen score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +162 (Bet $10 to win $16.20 if he scores a TD)

Allen has 189 yards on 36 carries (23.6 ypg), with five touchdowns.

Allen has reached the end zone on the ground in five games this year.

Josh Allen Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Jets 29 41 236 1 3 6 36 0 Week 2 Raiders 31 37 274 3 0 3 7 0 Week 3 @Commanders 20 32 218 1 1 3 46 1 Week 4 Dolphins 21 25 320 4 0 4 17 1 Week 5 Jaguars 27 40 359 2 1 4 14 1 Week 6 Giants 19 30 169 2 1 2 11 0 Week 7 @Patriots 27 41 265 2 1 7 17 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 31 40 324 2 1 7 41 1

Rep Josh Allen with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.