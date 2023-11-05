Who has the advantage under center when Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) clash with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (5-3) at Paycor Stadium on November 5? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, continue reading.

Bills vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV: NBC

Josh Allen vs. Joe Burrow Matchup

Josh Allen 2023 Stats Joe Burrow 8 Games Played 7 71.7% Completion % 66.3% 2,165 (270.6) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,513 (216.1) 17 Touchdowns 10 8 Interceptions 4 189 (23.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 57 (8.1) 5 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Josh Allen Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 272.5 yards

: Over/Under 272.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Bengals Defensive Stats

This year, the Bengals are giving up 20.6 points per game (12th in NFL) and 370.7 total yards per game (19th).

When it comes to defending the pass, Cincinnati ranks 12th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,625) and 11th in passing TDs allowed (nine).

Against the run, the Bengals' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 24th in the league with 970 rushing yards allowed (138.6 per game).

On defense, Cincinnati ranks 10th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (48.1%) and 24th in third-down percentage allowed (42.9%).

Joe Burrow Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 261.5 yards

: Over/Under 261.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Bills Defensive Stats

