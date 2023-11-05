The New England Patriots and the Washington Commanders are slated to meet in a Week 9 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will JuJu Smith-Schuster get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Will JuJu Smith-Schuster score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Smith-Schuster has caught 15 passes on 26 targets for 89 yards and one TD, averaging 14.8 yards per game.

In one of six games this season, Smith-Schuster has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 4 33 0 Week 2 Dolphins 6 5 28 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 1 5 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 5 1 14 0 Week 5 Saints 4 3 6 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 1 1 3 1

