Will Khalil Shakir score a touchdown when the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals meet in Week 9 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Khalil Shakir score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Shakir has put together a 167-yard year on 14 catches with one score so far. He has been targeted on 15 occasions, and averages 23.9 yards.

Shakir, in seven games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Khalil Shakir Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Raiders 1 1 11 1 Week 3 @Commanders 1 1 5 0 Week 4 Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Jaguars 1 1 11 0 Week 6 Giants 1 1 13 0 Week 7 @Patriots 4 4 35 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 6 6 92 0

