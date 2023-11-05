Should you wager on Latavius Murray scoring a touchdown in the Buffalo Bills' upcoming Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Latavius Murray score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

This season Murray has piled up 40 carries for 143 yards (17.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Murray also has 73 receiving yards (9.1 ypg) on 10 catches.

Murray has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season (out of eight).

Latavius Murray Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Jets 2 8 0 1 9 0 Week 2 Raiders 6 22 1 2 9 0 Week 3 @Commanders 5 15 1 1 6 0 Week 4 Dolphins 4 32 0 2 24 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 6 0 1 1 0 Week 6 Giants 12 45 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 4 8 0 2 20 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 5 7 0 1 4 0

