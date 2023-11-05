The November 5 matchup between the New England Patriots (2-6) and the Washington Commanders (3-5) will feature a showdown between quarterbacks Mac Jones and Sam Howell. Below, we highlight all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers entering this week's matchup.

Patriots vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: FOX

Mac Jones vs. Sam Howell Matchup

Mac Jones 2023 Stats Sam Howell 8 Games Played 8 66.5% Completion % 66.9% 1,641 (205.1) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,146 (268.3) 9 Touchdowns 13 8 Interceptions 8 68 (8.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 130 (16.3) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Mac Jones Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 215.5 yards

: Over/Under 215.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Commanders Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Commanders are bottom-10 in points allowed, placing 31st in the NFL with 228 points ceded (28.5 per game). They also rank 31st in total yards allowed (2,993).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Washington has been one of the lesser defenses in the league, allowing the fourth-most pass yards in the NFL (256.8 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks 32nd with 18 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Commanders have been midde-of-the-road this season, ranking 22nd in the league in rushing yards allowed with 939 (117.4 per game).

Defensively, Washington ranks 22nd in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 41.1%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks 12th at 50.0%.

Sam Howell Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 241.5 yards

: Over/Under 241.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Patriots Defensive Stats

