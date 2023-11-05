Mike Gesicki has a favorable matchup when his New England Patriots meet the Washington Commanders in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Commanders give up 256.8 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the league.

Gesicki has 19 grabs on 25 targets for 160 yards and one score, with an average of 20 yards per game.

Gesicki vs. the Commanders

Gesicki vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games

No games Washington has given up 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

13 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed four players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Commanders is giving up 256.8 yards per outing this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Opponents of the Commanders have totaled 18 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). The Commanders' defense is 32nd in the league in that category.

Mike Gesicki Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-111)

Gesicki Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Gesicki has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 37.5% of his games (three of eight).

Gesicki has been targeted on 25 of his team's 278 passing attempts this season (9.0% target share).

He is averaging 6.4 yards per target (98th in league play), averaging 160 yards on 25 passes thrown his way.

Gesicki, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (7.7% of his team's 13 offensive TDs).

Gesicki has been targeted three times in the red zone (13.0% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts).

Gesicki's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

