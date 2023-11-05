The New England Patriots (2-6) host the Washington Commanders (3-5) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Patriots vs. Commanders?

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this matchup is within 0.1 points of the model. Stay away from this one.

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Patriots a 59.7% chance to win.

The Patriots have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

New England has played as a moneyline favorite of -148 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

This season, the Commanders have been the underdog five times and won two of those games.

Washington is 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +124 or more on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New England (-2.5)



New England (-2.5) The Patriots have covered the spread two times over eight games with a set spread.

New England has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Commanders have covered the spread three times over eight games with a set spread.

Washington has a record of 2-1-1 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41)



Over (41) The two teams average a combined 4.8 fewer points per game, 36.2 (including the postseason), than this matchup's total of 41 points.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 54.5 points per game, 13.5 more than the point total for this game.

Three of the Patriots' eight games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).

Commanders games have hit the over in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

Mac Jones Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 8 205.1 9 8.5 0

Terry McLaurin Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 61.9 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.