On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Washington Commanders will visit the New England Patriots.

Looking to bet on player props in the Patriots-Commanders matchup? Check out the information below for the biggest contributors in this matchup.

Rhamondre Stevenson Touchdown Odds

Stevenson Odds to Score First TD: +650

Stevenson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +320

Terry McLaurin Touchdown Odds

McLaurin Odds to Score First TD: +850

McLaurin Odds to Score Anytime TD: +390

More Patriots Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Demario Douglas - - 45.5 (-113) Ezekiel Elliott - 32.5 (-113) - Mike Gesicki - - 17.5 (-113) Hunter Henry - - 30.5 (-102) Mac Jones 222.5 (-113) - - Rhamondre Stevenson - 49.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113)

More Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Logan Thomas - - 33.5 (-113) Terry McLaurin - - 62.5 (-113) Brian Robinson Jr. - 41.5 (-113) 7.5 (-113) Sam Howell 248.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113) - Jahan Dotson - - 42.5 (-113)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.