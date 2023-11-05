Patriots vs. Commanders: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 9
The New England Patriots (2-6) are considered 3.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 5, 2023 versus the Washington Commanders (3-5). For this game, an over/under of 40.5 has been set.
The Patriots' betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup against Commanders. The betting trends and insights for the Commanders can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Patriots.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Patriots vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New England Moneyline
|Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Patriots (-3.5)
|40.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Patriots (-3.5)
|40.5
|-180
|+152
Other Week 9 Odds
New England vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV Info: FOX
Patriots vs. Commanders Betting Insights
- New England is 2-6-0 against the spread this season.
- Three of New England's eight games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).
- Washington is 3-4-1 against the spread this season.
- The Commanders have won twice ATS (2-1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Washington has seen four of its eight games go over the point total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
