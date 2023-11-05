The New England Patriots (2-6) are considered 3.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 5, 2023 versus the Washington Commanders (3-5). For this game, an over/under of 40.5 has been set.

Patriots vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New England Moneyline Washington Moneyline BetMGM Patriots (-3.5) 40.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Patriots (-3.5) 40.5 -180 +152 Bet on this game with FanDuel

New England vs. Washington Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV Info: FOX

Patriots vs. Commanders Betting Insights

New England is 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

Three of New England's eight games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).

Washington is 3-4-1 against the spread this season.

The Commanders have won twice ATS (2-1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Washington has seen four of its eight games go over the point total.

