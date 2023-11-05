Will Quintin Morris Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Quintin Morris was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills play the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. Take a look at Morris' stats below.
Morris had season stats last year that included 84 yards on eight receptions (10.5 per catch) and one touchdown. He was targeted 11 times.
Quintin Morris Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Bills have no other receivers on the injury list.
Bills vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Morris 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|11
|8
|84
|33
|1
|10.5
Morris Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Titans
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 4
|@Ravens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Steelers
|5
|3
|39
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 15
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|14
|1
|Wild Card
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Divisional
|Bengals
|2
|1
|6
|0
