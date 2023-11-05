Stefon Diggs has a decent matchup when his Buffalo Bills meet the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Bengals have given up 232.1 passing yards per game, 21st in the league.

Diggs has 64 receptions (while being targeted 90 times) for a team-leading 748 yards and six TDs, averaging 93.5 yards per game.

Diggs vs. the Bengals

Diggs vs the Bengals (since 2021): 1 GP / 35 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 35 REC YPG / REC TD Cincinnati has allowed two opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bengals have allowed nine opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Cincinnati has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The Bengals allow 232.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals have the No. 11 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up nine this season (1.3 per game).

Stefon Diggs Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 86.5 (-115)

Diggs Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Diggs has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 62.5% of his games (five of eight).

Diggs has been targeted on 90 of his team's 286 passing attempts this season (31.5% target share).

He has 748 receiving yards on 90 targets to rank 45th in NFL play with 8.3 yards per target.

Diggs has had a touchdown catch in four of eight games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has 23.1% of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

With 11 red zone targets, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 28.2% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.

Diggs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 12 TAR / 9 REC / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 12 TAR / 6 REC / 58 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 16 TAR / 10 REC / 100 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 8 REC / 121 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 6 REC / 120 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

