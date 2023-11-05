Take a look at Tyquan Thornton's stats below.

Rep Tyquan Thornton and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In terms of season stats, Thornton has been targeted three times and has two catches for eight yards (4 per reception) and zero TDs.

Keep an eye on Thornton's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Tyquan Thornton Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Reported Injury: Foot

The Patriots have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Pharaoh Brown (questionable/back): 7 Rec; 170 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD DeVante Parker (out/concussion): 15 Rec; 158 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 9 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Thornton 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 3 2 8 6 0 4

Thornton Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Raiders 2 1 6 0 Week 7 Bills 1 1 2 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.