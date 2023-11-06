The Dallas Stars and Boston Bruins (each coming off a loss in its last game) will clash on Monday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Check out the Stars-Bruins game on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs Stars Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins allow just 1.9 goals per game (21 in total), the fewest in the NHL.

With 35 goals (3.2 per game), the Bruins have the league's 16th-ranked offense.

On the defensive end, the Bruins have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 11 9 7 16 12 7 0% Brad Marchand 11 5 5 10 7 6 11.1% Charlie McAvoy 9 2 7 9 6 2 - Pavel Zacha 11 4 4 8 6 4 50.9% James van Riemsdyk 11 4 3 7 2 0 0%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 25 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank fourth.

The Stars rank 23rd in the NHL with 29 goals scored (2.9 per game).

On the defensive end, the Stars have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players