Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Stars on November 6, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Roope Hintz, David Pastrnak and others when the Dallas Stars host the Boston Bruins at American Airlines Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
Bruins vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bruins vs. Stars Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Pastrnak has totaled nine goals and seven assists in 11 games for Boston, good for 16 points.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 28
|2
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|9
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
Brad Marchand has amassed 10 points this season, with five goals and five assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Hintz, who has scored 11 points in nine games (five goals and six assists).
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Oilers
|Nov. 2
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Joe Pavelski is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 10 points (four goals, six assists) to the team.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Oilers
|Nov. 2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
