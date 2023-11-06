The Boston Celtics (5-0) travel to face the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) after victories in three road games in a row. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and NBCS-BOS

BSN and NBCS-BOS Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Celtics' +92 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 126.4 points per game (first in the NBA) while giving up 108.0 per contest (seventh in the league).

The Timberwolves are outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game, with a +48 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.2 points per game (21st in NBA) and allow 99.6 per contest (first in league).

These teams average 235.6 points per game between them, 9.1 more than this game's over/under.

These teams surrender a combined 207.6 points per game, 18.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Minnesota has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Celtics and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +375 +155 - Timberwolves +6600 +3000 -

