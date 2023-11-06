Will Charlie Coyle light the lamp when the Boston Bruins play the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Coyle stats and insights

Coyle has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Coyle averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 25 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.8 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

