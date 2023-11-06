For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Boston Bruins and the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Danton Heinen a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Heinen 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Heinen scored in seven of 65 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • Heinen tallied one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • He posted an 8.3% shooting percentage, taking 1.2 shots per game.

Stars 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Stars gave up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.
  • The Stars shut out opponents six times last season. As a team, they averaged 20.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

